Eureka Coin (ERK) Reaches Market Cap of $802,746.35

Eureka Coin (CURRENCY:ERK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Eureka Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Eureka Coin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Eureka Coin has a market capitalization of $802,746.35 and approximately $20,115.00 worth of Eureka Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Eureka Coin Profile

ERK is a coin. Eureka Coin’s total supply is 149,149,524 coins and its circulating supply is 66,512,888 coins. The official website for Eureka Coin is www.eurekacoin.io . Eureka Coin’s official Twitter account is @EurekaX3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EurekaCoin (ERK) is the native coin of its own PoS blockchain, the Eureka Network (eurekanetwork.io) and we have many projects preparing to build upon it using ERK20 and ERK22 tokens. The EurekaNetwork blockchain will not only be Proof of Stake itself (meaning EurekaCoin in itself can be used to earn passively) but other tokens/ sidechain coins will be able to be proof of stake in themselves securing their own network. “

Buying and Selling Eureka Coin

