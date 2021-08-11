Gameswap Price Tops $0.68 (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $7.60 million and $220,109.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00057785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $414.22 or 0.00890400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00112685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00043264 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

GSWAP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

