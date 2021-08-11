U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.19. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.61. The company had a trading volume of 182,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.14. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

