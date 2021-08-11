Strategic Wealth Designers Buys Shares of 920 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $1,965,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 66.7% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.6% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.13. 41,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $273.04. The company has a market capitalization of $256.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

