iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,347 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.7% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 30,614 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 486,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.69. 3,560,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.