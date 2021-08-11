Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:BVS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.06. 1,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bioventus has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.78 million and a PE ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BVS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bioventus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

