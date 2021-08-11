Schwab Charitable Fund Sells 57,022 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Schwab Charitable Fund reduced its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,022 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund owned about 0.09% of Planet Fitness worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLNT. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.92.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $74.54. 11,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,920. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.68 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.74.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

