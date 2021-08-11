BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). BigCommerce reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $9,402,198.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $857,035.78. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 758,036 shares of company stock valued at $50,149,997. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 217.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIGC traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.28. 29,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,531. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of -92.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.25. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

