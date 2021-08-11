Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.14). Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADMS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,838. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.14. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.42.

In related news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,856,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,670,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 182,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 807,951 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $3,840,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

