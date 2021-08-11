Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Position Boosted by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.86. 68,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,976. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $68.63.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.