Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $246.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

