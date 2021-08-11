Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 98,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,722. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.01. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$12.39 and a one year high of C$18.40.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5412721 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.64.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.