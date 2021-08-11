Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,246,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $8.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,753.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,577. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,598.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,974 shares of company stock valued at $246,530,067. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

