DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

NYSE KSM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,153. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

