DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
NYSE KSM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,153. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
