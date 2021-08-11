O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,196 shares of company stock valued at $47,061,049. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

ORLY stock traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $606.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $621.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $574.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.