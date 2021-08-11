SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 84,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $124.93. 200,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,356,190. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.83.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.