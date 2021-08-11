Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Tesla were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after buying an additional 297,388 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,409,310,000 after buying an additional 134,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,960,554. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $707.28. 231,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,082,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.76, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $653.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price target (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $579.72.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

