Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.79. The company had a trading volume of 72,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330,635. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.08. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.