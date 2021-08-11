Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 6,150 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of National Presto Industries worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,446,000 after buying an additional 49,374 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,457,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPK traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $92.33. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,369. The firm has a market cap of $649.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.69. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.49 and a fifty-two week high of $117.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.16.

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

