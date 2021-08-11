iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 2.5% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 47,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 40,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 126,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWX stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,946. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.71 and a one year high of $59.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.