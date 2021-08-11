Summit X LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 30,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $100,246,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at $458,456,623.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.24.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $2.37 on Wednesday, hitting $151.05. 387,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,304,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $423.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

