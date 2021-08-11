Arden Trust Co Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Management Corp grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after buying an additional 32,292 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE BMY traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $67.28. 40,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,943,135. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.34. The firm has a market cap of $149.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.