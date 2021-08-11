Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 241.40%.

Battalion Oil stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,701. Battalion Oil has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $209.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Battalion Oil alerts:

In related news, Director William D. Rogers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.