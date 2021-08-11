Tarbox Family Office Inc. Acquires New Shares in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 83,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE EHI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. 34,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,345. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

