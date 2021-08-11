Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.98

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.98 and last traded at $47.97, with a volume of 39026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Exelon’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,640,000 after buying an additional 4,562,881 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Exelon by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after buying an additional 3,689,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 59.9% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,039,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

