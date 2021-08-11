Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

TTP traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,841. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $25.97.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

