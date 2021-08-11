Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
TTP traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,841. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $25.97.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile
