Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 93,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 801,900 shares.The stock last traded at $95.72 and had previously closed at $93.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.36.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.27.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.