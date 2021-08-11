Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Shares Gap Down to $29.05

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.05, but opened at $28.22. Albertsons Companies shares last traded at $28.22, with a volume of 9,573 shares traded.

ACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.73.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

