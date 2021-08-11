Sterling Manor Financial LLC Sells 27,829 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,829 shares during the quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XSD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after buying an additional 135,834 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 79.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 31,981 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,684,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after acquiring an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.04. 757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,511. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $203.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.63.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.