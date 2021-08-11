Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

POU traded down C$0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 82,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,976. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.04. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$1.96 and a one year high of C$17.50.

POU has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.28.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total value of C$67,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$230,935.28.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

