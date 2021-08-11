Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $9.92 Million Stock Holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 418,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Templeton Dragon Fund makes up approximately 4.0% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund were worth $9,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. 44.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Shares of TDF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.21. 354,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,940. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.65.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.