Sterling Manor Financial LLC Cuts Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.49. 3,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.28. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.58.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

