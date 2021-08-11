Stewardship Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUMG. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.82. 35,965 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.06. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.52.

