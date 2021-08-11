Stewardship Advisors LLC Buys 745 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TAXF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $55.68. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,119. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $55.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.