ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,570 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 2.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.52. 133,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,595,982. The company has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.60.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.