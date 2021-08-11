Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Raises Stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Tri-Continental makes up approximately 2.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the first quarter worth about $5,648,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the first quarter worth about $1,312,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tri-Continental by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the second quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the first quarter worth about $408,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri-Continental stock remained flat at $$34.34 during trading hours on Wednesday. 39,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,216. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2388 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

