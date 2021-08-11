Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $269.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $48.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

