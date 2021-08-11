Vigilare Wealth Management Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.47.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.78. The stock had a trading volume of 31,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $273.04. The company has a market capitalization of $256.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.16.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock worth $334,484,711. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

