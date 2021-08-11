Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Holdings Increased by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,123,000 after buying an additional 121,840 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,365.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,278,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,781. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

