Strategic Wealth Designers Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF makes up 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MOO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.72. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,061. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.62. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $65.30 and a twelve month high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

