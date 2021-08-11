AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) PT Raised to C$18.50

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATY. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

AcuityAds stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,916. AcuityAds has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $26.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

