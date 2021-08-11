ZB Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.08 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $158.78 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZB Token has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000736 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00057143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $412.93 or 0.00886397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00112627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00043153 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token (ZB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.