Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WOOF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

WOOF traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,037. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 87.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,240,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 9.3% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,403,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,443,000 after acquiring an additional 314,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

