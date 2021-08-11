Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Hold

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

VIVO traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,049. The firm has a market cap of $852.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.37.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,973,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1,355.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 879,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after buying an additional 819,098 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,823,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 637.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 230,088 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 201,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

