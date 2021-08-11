SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $63,303.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001205 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00046921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00152411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00155189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,605.21 or 1.00043217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.61 or 0.00859961 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,060,049 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

