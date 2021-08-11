Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Receives $21.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

KALA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

KALA traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 24,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,143. The firm has a market cap of $202.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.41. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.78.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

