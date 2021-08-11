Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Will Post Earnings of -$1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will report earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.29). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to ($3.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.74) to ($3.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27).

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 19,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $970,335.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $166,636.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,072,295.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,170 shares of company stock worth $9,845,270. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 625,264 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,348,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,958,000 after buying an additional 270,834 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after buying an additional 35,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNTL traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.07. 2,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,222. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.86. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $62.79.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.