Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Anavex Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.45). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12).

AVXL has been the subject of several research reports. Dawson James lifted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,189. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

