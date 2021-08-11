Western Financial Corporation Has $991,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. United Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 288,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,009,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.89. 247,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,431,759. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $480.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.