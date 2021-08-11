Tsfg LLC Acquires 1,048 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tsfg LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.8% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 11.4% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 145,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 126,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 54,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $11,973,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $145.60 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

